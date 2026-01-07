Chinese cyber threat actors intensified effort to gain access to Taiwan’s critical infrastructure organizations in 2025, with a particular emphasis on the energy sector, emergency rescue entities and hospitals. In a new report published on January 4, the National Security Bureau (NSB) of the Republic of China, the official name of Taiwan, shows that the country’s critical infrastructure suffered unprecedented cyber intrusion attempts coming from China over the past year. The NSB recorded a total of 960,620,609 cyber intrusion attempts targeting Taiwan’s critical infrastructure allegedly coming from “China’s cyber army” in 2025. This represents an average of 2.63 million cyber intrusion attempts hitting one organization deemed critical by the island nation every day. This also marks a 6% increase from 2024 data and a 112.5% increase compared to 2023.

In Taiwan, the nine sectors considered critical include communications and transmission, emergency rescue and hospitals, energy, finance, food, public administrations and government agencies, science parks and industrial parks, transportation and water resources. The most staggering spike in Chinese cyber intrusion attempts targeted the Taiwanese energy sector, which saw a tenfold increase compared to 2024 attacks. Emergency rescue entities and hospitals on the island also suffered heightened cyber threats coming from China, with a reported 54% rise in intrusion attempts in 2025 compared to the previous year. In contrast, water resources and finance saw significant decreases in Chinese-based cyber-attack attempts, dropping by 50% and 48.2% respectively.

Source: Analysis on China’s Cyber Threats to Taiwan’s Critical, National Security Bureau, Republic of China (ROK, also known as Taiwan)