CISA Shifts Alert Distribution Strategy to Email, Social Media

The US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) has announced it will no longer post standard cybersecurity update announcements to its Cybersecurity Alerts & Advisories webpage.

Instead, these updates will now be distributed solely through CISA's email subscription service and social media platforms, including X (formerly Twitter) under the CISACyber handle.

Under the new approach, CISA's public-facing webpage will focus exclusively on time-sensitive alerts related to major cyber activity or emerging threats. The agency says the goal is to make critical information more accessible and ensure it gets the attention it warrants.

Stakeholders are encouraged to subscribe to relevant email topics via GovDelivery on CISA.gov. Those tracking the Known Exploited Vulnerabilities (KEV) catalog through RSS feeds should also update their preferences to the KEV subscription topic to continue receiving notifications.

Read more on evolving cyber threat response strategy: Taking the Attacker View to Protect the Growing Attack Surface

The agency credits stakeholder feedback for helping inform this shift, stating that the move is part of efforts to streamline communications and reduce noise.

CISA Changes Spark Concern

However, not everyone is convinced the changes are beneficial. In a LinkedIn post on Monday, VulnCheck's security researcher Patrick Garrity said, "This notification [...] about how CISA shares Cyber-Related Alerts and Notifications is concerning."

He added, "While the announcement lacks clarity on the full scope of impacted services, it appears that significant changes are underway affecting both CISA Advisories and the Known Exploited Vulnerabilities (KEV) catalog, and unfortunately, these changes do not seem to be improvements."

Garrity listed potentially impacted services as:

CSAF GitHub Repository

Website/Blog: Alerts & Advisories

RSS Feeds for Advisories

KEV GitHub Repository

KEV JSON Feed

KEV CSV Feed

KEV Catalog Website

KEV RSS Alerts

"Further clarification from CISA would be valuable for defenders to better understand how these changes may affect operational workflows and automated ingestion of their threat intelligence," he said.

Infosecurity Magazine has reached out to CISA for further comments but has not received a response at the time of writing.