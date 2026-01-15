Cyber Threat Actors Ramp Up Attacks on Industrial Environments

Both cybercriminals and hacktivists have increased cyber-attacks against industrial technology environments, with vulnerability exploits in these systems almost doubling in 2025, according to Cyble.

This according the Cyble Research & Intelligence Labs’ (CRIL) Annual Threat Landscape Report 2025, published on January 15, 2026.

ICS Vulnerability Disclosures Doubled in 2025

One of the key takeaways from the 87-page report was the growing interest of various cyber threat actors in industrial control systems (ICS) and operational technology (OT) environments.

The researchers reported 2451 ICS vulnerabilities disclosures made across 152 vendors in 2025, almost double the 2024 numbers which saw 1690 such vulnerabilities across 103 vendors.

This increase was fuelled by an August activity spike, with 802 ICS vulnerabilities disclosed that month alone. The third quarter of 2025 accounted for 45.26% of the year’s disclosures of ICS vulnerabilities.