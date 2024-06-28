Large organizations have significantly strengthened their cyber workforce in 2024, according to cyber consultancy Wavestone. In its Cyber Benchmark 2024 report, Wavestone found that, on average, companies with over $1bn in revenues have one expert dedicated to cybersecurity for 1086 employees. In 2023, the same organizations had one cyber professional for 1285 employees – a 15% increase. The best in class are financial businesses, which boast an average of one cyber expert per 267 employees, while industrial groups have an average of one cyber expert for 1390 employees.

Source: Wavestone

Speaking to Infosecurity, Gerome Billois, a Wavestone partner in charge of cybersecurity and digital trust, attributed the rise to efforts conducted by large groups over several years to bolster their cyber defenses. “This is a very positive sign that large enterprises have acknowledged the need for a strong cyber workforce. More and more companies have launched initiatives to ensure talent retention,” he said. In the report, a person who dedicates half of their time to conducting cybersecurity missions is considered a cybersecurity expert and the number of employees considered is limited to staff members with regular access to the organization’s IT systems. “We didn’t include profiles like network administrators who would only rarely perform cyber tasks, for instance,” Billois added. Cyber Maturity Stabilizes at 53% The report, published on June 26, also found that the overall maturity level of surveyed organizations has reached 53%, a one percentage point increase from 2023.

Source: Wavestone