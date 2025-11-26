Cyber-Attack Disrupts OnSolve CodeRED Emergency Notification System

A cyber-attack on the OnSolve CodeRED platform used by state and local agencies across the US has disrupted emergency notifications and exposed user data.

The incident forced Crisis24, the provider behind CodeRED, to shut down its legacy environment and rebuild the system in a new, isolated infrastructure.

The attack damaged the older platform, which supported alerts for weather events, public safety threats and other urgent situations.

Crisis24 says the breach affected only the CodeRED environment. While the investigation confirmed that data was stolen, the company reported no evidence that the information had been posted online.

Stolen data includes:

Names, addresses and email addresses

Phone numbers

Passwords linked to CodeRED user profiles

Several cities noted that financial information is not collected by the platform.

“CodeRED has informed us that while there are indications that data was taken from the system, at this time, there is no evidence that this information has been posted online. However, we want to let residents know that it could be leaked in the future,” the City of University Park, Texas, said in an emergency notification published today.

Attack Attribution and Data Exposure

The INC Ransom group has since claimed responsibility. In a dark web post, it said it accessed OnSolve systems on November 1 and encrypted files on November 10 after ransom talks failed. The group also published screenshots that appear to show customer data, including clear-text passwords, and says it is selling the stolen files.

Many local governments across 15 states have issued notices to residents. Some agencies are attempting to cancel CodeRED contracts, while others are moving to the newly launched version built in an uncompromised environment. Because the restored system relies on backups from March 31 2025, some user accounts are missing.

Cities emphasized that their internal systems were not affected. Still, they urged residents to change passwords if they reused them elsewhere. Staff in multiple municipalities are reportedly working with Crisis24 to migrate to the new platform, which underwent a full security audit and external penetration testing.

Crisis24 has confirmed the legacy platform is now permanently decommissioned. The company is rebuilding CodeRED from the ground up.

Meanwhile, INC Ransom has begun selling samples of what it claims is stolen data, escalating concerns among affected agencies.