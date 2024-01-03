Xerox Business Solutions Reveals Security Breach

A subsidiary of imaging giant Xerox has revealed it was struck by a “security incident” at the end of 2023, with one ransomware group already claiming responsibility.

Tampa-based Xerox Business Solutions (XBS) issued a statement on December 30 that the incident was “detected and contained” by its security team, and that it was limited to its US operations.

“The incident had no impact on Xerox’s corporate systems, operations or data, and no effect on XBS operations,” the statement continued.

“However, our preliminary investigation indicates that limited personal information in the XBS environment may have been affected. As per our policy and standard operating procedure, we will notify all affected individuals as required.”

It’s unclear who exactly has been impacted by this personal information breach, but XBS said “data privacy and protection of our clients, partners, and employees are our highest priority.”

Read more on ransomware: UK Logistics Firm Forced to Close After Ransomware Breach

Although the firm, which offers printing products and services, didn’t mention ransomware in its statement, a known group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

According to a screenshot shared on X (formerly Twitter), the Inc Ransom gang posted Xerox to its leak site on December 29, a day before the Xerox statement.