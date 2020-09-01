Cyber-Attack on Norwegian Parliament

A number of ministers have had their email accounts hacked in a cyber-attack on Norway's parliament, the Storting.

The Norwegian parliament's director, Marianne Andreassen, confirmed that threat actors had targeted the parliament last week.

"This has been a significant attack," Andreassen said.

Unauthorized individuals managed to gain access to the email accounts of several elected members of parliament and also to some accounts belonging to parliament employees.

Speaking at a press conference earlier today, Andreassen did not specify how many accounts had been hacked but said that a "limited number" of ministers and employees had been impacted by the incident.

Individuals whose accounts were exposed in the attack have been informed, and a report has been filed with the Norwegian police.

A spokesman for Norway's main opposition party, the Labour Party, told public broadcaster NRK that the attack had impacted several Labour Party members and staff.

After the incident was discovered, the Norwegian National Security Authority (NSA) was brought in to counter the attack and get to the bottom of what had happened

"We have been involved for a few days," said NSA spokesman Trond Oevstedal. "We are assisting parliament with analysis and technical assistance."

Andreassen said that the parliament had discovered "anomalies a little more than a week ago."

"A number of risk-reducing immediate measures were implemented to stop the attack," said Andreassen. "These measures had an immediate effect."

In a statement issued earlier today, the Storting said that the attackers had made off with an unspecified amount of information.

It read: "Burglary has been registered in the email accounts of a small number of parliamentary representatives and employees. Our analyses show that different amounts of data have been downloaded."

No information has been released regarding what kind of cyber-attack was perpetrated against the Norwegian parliament or who was responsible for it.

"We don't know who's behind it," Andreassen told reporters.

"We take the matter very seriously, and we have full attention to analyzing the situation to get an overall picture of the incident and the potential extent of damage."

The website of the Storting, Norway's single-chamber parliament, was functioning normally on Tuesday after news of the cyber-attack was released.