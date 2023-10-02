Cybersecurity Awareness Month Celebrates 20 Years

Cybersecurity Awareness Month was founded in 2004 and this year sees the initiative celebrate 20 years of raising awareness of security issues relating to our use of technology.
During the month of October, the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) and the National Cybersecurity Alliance (NCA) partner to create resources and messaging for organizations to use when they talk with their employees, customers, and memberships about staying safe online.
‘Secure Our World’ is the CISA theme for 2023.
“This is appropriate because, as we have seen, the effects can and do shape events around the world. By continuing to better educate ourselves and raise awareness around this global issue, we will solve this problem,” commented Jeff Reich, executive director at the Identity Defined Security Alliance (IDSA).
Commenting on the annual campaign, Stephen Gorham, COO, OPSWAT, said: “Data breaches and cyber-attacks loom over every organization's digital attack surface, and staying ahead of the curve has become not just a priority, but an absolute necessity. With the evolving threat landscape, it's crucial to adopt a proactive approach to cybersecurity that covers every facet of your network and operations – and Cybersecurity Awareness Month is a good reminder of that.”
The program also encourages four simple steps to stay safe online:
- Turn on multifactor authentication
- Update your software
- Think before you click
- Use strong passwords
The CISA said: “Simple actions we should all take not only during Cybersecurity Awareness Month, but every day throughout the year.”
The European-led Cybersecurity Awareness Month, also in October of each year, was founded in 2012 and the campaign is coordinated by the European Union Agency for Cybersecurity (ENISA) and the European Commission and supported by EU Member States and partners.