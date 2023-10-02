Cybersecurity Awareness Month Celebrates 20 Years

Cybersecurity Awareness Month was founded in 2004 and this year sees the initiative celebrate 20 years of raising awareness of security issues relating to our use of technology.

During the month of October, the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) and the National Cybersecurity Alliance (NCA) partner to create resources and messaging for organizations to use when they talk with their employees, customers, and memberships about staying safe online.

‘Secure Our World’ is the CISA theme for 2023.

“This is appropriate because, as we have seen, the effects can and do shape events around the world. By continuing to better educate ourselves and raise awareness around this global issue, we will solve this problem,” commented Jeff Reich, executive director at the Identity Defined Security Alliance (IDSA).