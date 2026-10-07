Around half (48%) of cybersecurity professionals rely on usernames and passwords to authenticate their personal accounts, according to a study by Yubico and Okta.

Additionally, this method remains the single most common way that security professionals log in to their work accounts, used by 43%.

This is despite the respondents’ viewing usernames and passwords as one of the least secure methods of authentication, showing there is an execution gap in enterprise security.

While device-bound, hardware-backed passkeys were seen as the most secure authentication method by security professionals, just 25% used this method to log into work accounts and 20% for personal accounts.

Password managers were deployed by 24% of respondents for work accounts, rising to 30% for personal accounts.

A large proportion of security professionals use one-time mobile passcodes and SMS-based authentication, methods which have been shown to be vulnerable to being intercepted by malicious actors.