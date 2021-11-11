CyberVetsUSA Pilots Nebraska Project

The skills-to-job consortium CyberVetsUSA is launching a new pilot program in Nebraska that aims to fast-track military veterans into new cybersecurity careers.

CyberVetsUSA exists as a public-private partnership between non-profit and Veteran Service Organizations (VSOs), tech employers, institutions of higher education, and local government agencies.

It was launched in 2017 with the mission to increase the available pool of qualified cyber talent by helping military veterans and their spouses become part of the cybersecurity workforce. In 2018, the program served nearly 300 military veterans and their spouses by minimizing barriers to entry.

Under the CyberVetsUSA program, America’s veterans are provided with training, certification and employment opportunities through the Cisco Networking Academy, Institute for Veterans & Military Families at Syracuse University, Onward to Opportunity, and Fortinet NSE Training Institute.

Coinciding with Veterans Day in the United States, CyberVetsUSA has partnered with the civic venture Digital Innovation Engine to trial a free cybersecurity training scheme in Nebraska that will start in the new year.

“Beginning in January 2022, this 15-week program offers an instructor-led course which provides trainees with both technical and tactical skills to effectively protect organizations’ critical infrastructure, applications and data,” said a spokesperson for Digital Innovation Engine.

“It will make veterans ready on day one to work on the front lines of a Security Operation Center (SOC), defending against the most sophisticated digital threats and attacks.”

The pilot is open to transitioning service members, veterans, National Guard and Reservists, and military spouses who reside in Nebraska. Those who complete the program will gain a Cisco Certified CyberOps Associate level certification – Cisco Certified CyberOps Associate At-a-glance.

Additional introductory cybersecurity courses will be offered through the program for those without a previous background in IT. The courses are CyberVetsUSA VetPrep Introduction to Cybersecurity and CyberVetsUSA VetPrep Cybersecurity Essentials.

“Upon completion, trainees will receive world-class employment support from Randstand, and direct access to job opportunities through Cisco Networking Academy’s Talent Bridge Matching Engine,” said a spokesperson for Digital Innovation Engine.