Trump Administration Shakes Up CISA with Staff and Funding Cuts

The US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Agency (CISA) is undergoing significant changes under the new Trump Administration, with around 300 people's contracts terminated and significant funding cuts for cybersecurity projects within the agency.

On March 10, Christopher Chenoweth, Senior Pentester at CISA, announced on his LinkedIn account that the government contract he supported with CISA (DHS) was terminated in late February,

Shortly after, another CISA red team contract was also terminated.

“[Elon Musk's] Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) cut our entire red team and all support roles – over 100 people impacted. The following Wednesday, DOGE cut a second CISA red team also doing mission-critical work. As a result, I and many other experienced red team operators are now seeking new opportunities,” he said.

This round of cuts comes a few days after DOGE requested firing 130 probationary CISA workers in mid-February, according to CBS reporting.

DOGE was established by President Trump in January to reduce federal spending and eliminate excessive regulations.

Despite its name, DOGE is not a formal department within the US government's executive branch but a temporary, contracted entity operating under the US DOGE Service (USDS).

CISA Denies Layoffs, Mentions "Contracting Issues"

Speaking to Infosecurity, a CISA spokesperson said Chenoweth's LinkedIn message contained "inaccuracies" and said the alleged layoffs would be due to "contracting issues, not employee layoffs."

"At CISA, contracts come and go all the time, but CISA's red team remains fully operational in support of our mission to lead the national effort to understand, manage and reduce risk to cyber and physical infrastructure," the spokesperson said. "We are committed to doing this as good stewards of taxpayer dollars, and as part of this commitment, we are reviewing all contracts to ensure that they align with the priorities of the new administration and move the mission."

The spokesperson was unable to confirm how many people now work in the CISA red teams.

CISA Terminates $10m Partnership with Center for Internet Security

Additionally, independent journalist Eric Geller reported on March 11 that CISA had terminated a $10m cooperative agreement with the Center for Internet Security (CIS).

The partnership granted the CIS the running of two cyber-threat information-sharing hubs (ISACs), the Multi-State Information Sharing & Analysis Center (MS-ISAC) and the Election Infrastructure Information Sharing & Analysis Center (EI-ISAC).

A few days before Geller’s reporting, a notice on the CIS website said it no longer supports the EI-ISAC "due to the termination of funding" by the Department of Homeland Security, which CISA is part of.

Speaking to Infosecurity, CISA confirmed funding for the two ISACs was terminated.

A spokesperson added: "CISA has determined that certain federally funded work organized under the cooperative agreement with CIS, for both the MS-ISAC and the EI-ISAC, no longer effectuates department priorities. This action will save taxpayers approximately $10m a year, focus CISA’s work on mission-critical areas, and eliminate redundancies. "

Trump Names Sean Plankey to Head CISA

Finally, US President Trump has nominated Sean Plankey to become the future director of CISA, according to a notice on the US Congress website.

Plankey has served in various cybersecurity roles during the first Trump administration, as well as in US Cyber Command. He was also the Chief Information Officer for the US Navy.

Jen Easterly, CISA’s Director until January 2025, congratulated Plankey in a LinkedIn post.

“Sean will bring great cyber expertise, private sector creds, a warrior spirit and steady leadership to Team CISA,” she said.

Pankey’s nomination will now be referred to the Senate Homeland Security Committee for consideration.