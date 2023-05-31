Danni Brooke to Spotlight the Role of Women in Cyber at Infosecurity Europe 2023

Danni Brooke, former Met police officer and star of Channel 4’s Hunted, has been confirmed as the keynote speaker at this year’s Women in Cybersecurity event at Infosecurity Europe, the most influential information security event running from 20-22 June 2023 at ExCeL London.

Dubbed the ‘Undercover Mother’, Danni is a leading intelligence figure, formerly working as a police officer for the Metropolitan Police for over 10 years and one of a very small number of women in the Met's elite unit. She has been commended as the most deployed female undercover operative across the British policing services and is also famed for her role as a Hunter on Hunted and Celebrity Hunted for Channel 4.

Danni will take to the Women in Cybersecurity stage in the South Gallery at ExCel, London on Wednesday 21 June, 12.00pm to challenge the role of women in cyber and the importance of deploying women within traditionally male-dominated fields. Having authored a best-selling book – The Girl for The Job, in which Danni shares her account of life as a female undercover cop, the pressures of her work, and trying to balance the long hours with being a mother, Danni will discuss this and how she has transferred her investigative skills to online security and now teaches Open-Source Intelligence.

“My career path was challenging, and being a woman in a male dominated space merely encouraged me to demonstrate my value and skillset, and highlight what I could bring to the force. Speaking at Infosecurity Europe gives me yet another platform to share my journey, continue to drive the role of women in cybersecurity and celebrate those that have already forged a career in the industry,” Danni commented.

Infosecurity Europe 2023 seeks to address these issues and will be hosting the seventh annual Women in Cybersecurity networking event in the South Gallery at ExCel, London on Wednesday 21 June, 11.30AM-2PM BST.

Register here for the Women in Cybersecurity event at Infosecurity Europe 2023

This exclusive event will consist of networking, an exciting keynote presentation and a panel discussion featuring some of the industry’s most inspiring women.

The industry will meet to celebrate the achievements of females in cybersecurity, debate the challenges around diversity and discuss career opportunities for women in the industry.

As men still outnumber women in cybersecurity by three to one and overall representation of women in the sector is hovering at around 24%, according to (ISC)2’s Women in Cybersecurity report, it continues to be important to champion the achievements of women in our sector.

The event, sponsored by CrowdStrike, will feature a panel of inspirational women at very different stages of their cybersecurity careers, build bridges with allies in the information security world and empower women both at the start of their careers and progressing up the ladder.

Emma Jones, Senior Consultant - Cyber Incident Response and Readiness at CrowdStrike will join the panel to talk about reshaping the industry to be more diverse and how to embed everyday inclusion. She is involved in various associated initiatives and has recently been recognised for her pioneering work dedicated to building inclusive cyber response teams.

Agenda

11:30 – 12:00: Networking

12:00 – 12:45: Keynote speaker – Danni Brooke

12:45 – 13:30: Panel discussion: Women of Cybersecurity

13:30 – 14:00: Networking

Nicole Mills, Exhibition Director at Infosecurity Group, added: “Every year, we are tasked with finding leading female figures to speak at the event, and every year, it gets easier as the industry continues to drive the need for diversity and inclusion. Danni has an incredible story to share, and one that’s fuelled by guts and determination. As an industry, we need to continue to empower women and give them a voice to showcase their capabilities and achievements and inspire future generations to embark on cyber careers and strive for leading roles in their field.”