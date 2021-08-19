Data Stolen as Social Housing Group Suffers Ransomware Attack

Hackers have stolen data from a Salford-based social housing group that houses thousands of tenants and other clients.

ForHousing and Liberty, which manages and maintains homes across the North West, were reportedly victims of a ransomware attack. The group confirmed that no data of tenants or staff were accessed, but a 'small amount' of data was compromised, which resulted in the systems being taken offline as a precautionary measure.

Ransomware is a type of malware that employs encryption to steal a victim’s information at ransom. The information is encrypted so files, databases or applications cannot be accessed.

Ray Jones, group managing director of Liberty, said the investigations into the incident have now ended. He said, "We can confirm that a small amount of data was compromised during the incident.

"We have liaised with the relevant authorities, and are currently working closely with any of our partners who have been affected to allow them to be extra vigilant."

ForHousing and Liberty are part of the ForViva group, based in Eccles.

ForViva group CEO Colette McKune said, "Tenant and staff safety is our priority and this includes the safety and integrity of their data."

"We have informed tenants about this incident and confirmed that their data is safe."

Other housing associations have been attacked recently. In November 2020, a housing association in East Anglia was hit by a ransomware attack. The attack forced Flagship Group to take its IT systems offline after the Sodinokibi strain entered the company via a phishing attack.