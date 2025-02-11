DDoS Attack Volume and Magnitude Continues to Soar

DDoS attacks have surged in volume and magnitude in the second half of 2024, according to a new report by Gcore.

The cybersecurity firm found that DDoS attacks rose by 56% in H2 2024 compared to H2 2023. There was also a 17% increase in the total number of attacks compared with H1 2024.

The researchers said the findings highlighted a steep long-term growth trend for DDoS.

A number of factors were cited for this surge in DDoS attacks. First, attackers are exploiting the proliferation of poorly secured IoT devices to build large botnets to scale attacks. Additionally, rising geopolitical tensions are resulting in targeted disruptive attacks on critical infrastructure by hacktivist and nation-state groups.

Andrey Slastenov, Head of Security at Gcore, warned: “Not only is the number and intensity of attacks increasing, but attackers are expanding the scope of their attacks to reach an increasingly wide range of sectors.”