DWF has appointed Mark Hendry as its director of data protection and cybersecurity, joining from Deloitte where he was responsible for data protection and cybersecurity risk and remediation projects for clients.

At DWF, Hendry will work alongside the global head of data protection and cybersecurity, Stewart Room, and the wider leadership team, to develop and grow the global legal business’ cybersecurity consultancy services. He will help clients from different sectors to address their cybersecurity issues and requirements, particularly in the areas of multi-disciplinary incident response services, strategic improvement and risk remediation.

Hendry’s appointment follows a lengthy career in data protection and cybersecurity. Prior to his role at Deloitte, he worked at PwC for nine years where he held a variety of positions, including group leader for the 100+ headcount London cybersecurity and business resilience business, technology audit lead for the FTSE100 practice and leadership team member of the multi-disciplinary data protection group.

Before then, he worked for Research Machines Plc and British Telecom in client facing technical project and program management roles.

Commenting on the appointment, Room stated: “We are delighted to be welcoming Mark to DWF. He is an extremely experienced data protection and cybersecurity professional who provides DWF with an added edge in the market. Mark will be critical in advising clients across a range of sectors to address their cybersecurity issues, with a focus on incident response services, strategic improvement and risk remediation."

Hendry is the latest high profile appointment for DWF already this year, following the recruitment of James Drury-Smith as its new UK national leader of privacy and cyber security last month and Room as partner and global head of data protection and cybersecurity in February.

Hendry commented: “I am delighted to have joined DWF which is a business in prime position to serve our clients and grow with them. The combination of DWF's legal expertise and associated legal and non-legal services globally provides an incredibly powerful and united platform from which to serve our clients and markets.”