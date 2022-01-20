Infosecurity Group Websites
Latest
News

Eleven Arrested in Bust of Prolific Nigerian BEC Gang

Nigerian police have arrested 11 more suspected members of a prolific business email compromise (BEC) gang that may have targeted hundreds of thousands of organizations.

Interpol coordinated Operation Falcon II with the Nigerian Police Force (NPF) over 10 days in December 2021, having sought input from other police forces across the globe investigating BEC attacks via its I-24/7 communications network.

Those arrested are thought to be part of the Silver Terrier (aka TMT) group. One individual had the domain credentials of 800,000 potential victims on his laptop, while another was monitoring online conversations between 16 companies and their clients and diverting funds to TMT, Interpol claimed.

A third is suspected of BEC attacks across West Africa, including Nigeria, Gambia and Ghana.

Any intelligence and evidence gleaned from the operation will be fed into Interpol’s Global Financial Crime Taskforce (IGFCTF) to help prevent further fraud.

“Operation Falcon II sends a clear message that cybercrime will have serious repercussions for those involved in business email compromise fraud, particularly as we continue our onslaught against the threat actors, identifying and analyzing every cyber trace they leave,” said Interpol director of cybercrime, Craig Jones.

“Interpol is closing ranks on gangs like SilverTerrier. As investigations continue to unfold, we are building a very clear picture of how such groups function and corrupt for financial gain. Thanks to Operation Falcon II we know where and whom to target next.”

The first iteration of this anti-BEC campaign was run in 2020 and resulted in the arrest of three TMT suspects. The gang was thought to have compromised as many as 500,000 victim organizations by that time, according to Group-IB, which was involved in both operations.

“Group-IB’s APAC Cyber Investigations Team has contributed to the current operation by sharing information on the threat actors, having identified the attackers’ infrastructure, collected their digital traces and assembled data on their identities,” it explained in a statement.

“Group-IB has also expanded the investigation’s evidence base by reverse-engineering the samples of malware used by the cyber-criminals and conducting the digital forensics analysis of the files contained on the devices seized from the suspects.”

Related to This Story

What’s Hot on Infosecurity Magazine?

1
News

New PrintNightmare Patch Can Be Bypassed, Say Researchers

2
News

Cybercrime Costs Organizations Nearly $1.79 Million Per Minute

3
News

CTOs Keeping Quiet on Breaches to Avoid Cyber Blame Game

4
News

Over 170 Scam Cryptomining Apps Charge for Non-Existent Services

5
News

Most Insider Data Breaches Aren't Malicious

6
News

Kremlin Hackers Reportedly Breached Republican National Committee

1
News

Applications Open for Next NCSC for Startups Cohort

2
News

Twitter Mentions More Effective Than CVSS at Reducing Exploitability

3
News

Eleven Arrested in Bust of Prolific Nigerian BEC Gang

4
News

Red Cross: Supply Chain Data Breach Hit 500K People

5
News

Researchers Hack Olympic Games App

6
News

Ransomware Attack on Moncler

1
Webinar

Overcoming 'Shadow IT' Need and Risk

2
Webinar

How to Rethink End-User Protection and Eliminate Phishing and Ransomware

3
Webinar

Machine ID Management and Digital Transformation: Building a Secure Future

4
Webinar

New Strategies for Managing Machine Identities

5
Webinar

Third-Party Vulnerabilities: Demystifying the Unknown

6
Webinar

Defining the Zero Trust and SASE Relationship

1
Webinar

Third-Party Vulnerabilities: Demystifying the Unknown

2
News

#BHUSA: Researchers Criticize Apple Bug Bounty Program

3
Podcast

IntoSecurity Chats, Episode 5 - Rik Ferguson, brought to you by Thales

4
News

#BHUSA: How Supply-Chain Attacks Change the Economics of Mass Exploitation

5
Editorial

Infosecurity Magazine is Back Online!

6
Magazine Feature

Top 5 Best Practices for Cloud Security