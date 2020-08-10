Europe Cookie Law Comparison Tool Launched

Global law firm Dentons has created a free tool to help users understand their obligations regarding the use of internet cookies across 28 European countries.

The Europe Cookie Law Comparison tool was launched today with the support of the Nextlaw Referral Network. Its authors hope the tool will bring users greater clarity with respect to their legal and data privacy responsibilities in an ever-changing regulatory context.

Inspiration for the tool came partly from the frustration of trying to navigate the requirements for obtaining consent for the use of cookies, a grievance experienced by both website owners and visitors. Current confusion concerning cookies comes from the fact that different countries have introduced different regulations regarding their use.

“Pending the adoption of the new e-Privacy Regulation, various European data protection authorities have decided to take autonomous action on cookies by issuing additional specific local guidelines and measures,” commented Giangiacomo Olivi, Dentons partner and co-head of its Europe Data Privacy and Security team.

"The tool will help to navigate the fragmented regulations across 28 countries in Europe."

Users of the tool are able to compare and contrast the regulations set by up to three countries at a time and immediately share the results with their colleagues via email. The tool has been designed to draw from up-to-the-minute information to keep up with the fast pace of regulatory change.

“We see this tool as the first point of call for the legal and compliance personnel of globally active companies, who need to comply with privacy and other laws applicable to cookies and similar technologies across multiple jurisdictions in Europe,” said Dentons partner and co-head of the firm's Europe Data Privacy and Security team, Marc Elshof.

Dentons lawyers contributed the legal analysis for Belgium, the Czech Republic, France, Germany, Hungary, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Spain, and the UK. In addition, several law firms from the Nextlaw Referral Network contributed content for specific jurisdictions: CHSH (Austria), Wolf Theiss (Bulgaria), Antoniou McCollum & Co. (Cyprus), Cacic & Partners (Croatia), Lundgrens (Denmark), Derling (Estonia), Krogerus (Finland), Kyriakides Georgopoulos (Greece), LK Shields (Ireland), Kronbergs Čukste Levin (Latvia), Ellex Valiunas (Lithuania), GVZH Advocates (Malta), PLMJ (Portugal), Karanovic & Partners (Slovenia), and Setterwalls (Sweden).