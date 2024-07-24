Google Criticized for Abandoning Cookie Phase-Out

Google has been criticized for its decision to abandon plans to phase out third-party cookies in the Chrome browser, with privacy experts accusing the firm of prioritizing advertising revenue over user privacy.

On July 22, Anthony Chavez, VP of the Privacy Sandbox initiative at Google, revealed the tech giant will no longer be deprecating third-party cookies on the platform.

Instead, Google have proposed an alternative approach that it claims will elevate user choice.

Chavez said: “Instead of deprecating third-party cookies, we would introduce a new experience in Chrome that lets people make an informed choice that applies across their web browsing, and they’d be able to adjust that choice at any time. We're discussing this new path with regulators, and will engage with the industry as we roll this out.”

Chavez cited the “significant work” and impact on publishers and advertisers of transitioning to Privacy Sandbox APIs as the reason for the decision.

Privacy Sandbox features, which are being developed for both Chrome and Android platforms, are technologies designed to phase out third-party cookies, limit covert tracking and strengthen privacy while still enabling websites to access user information.

The Privacy Sandbox program was introduced in January 2020, shortly after Google first disclosed its plans to block third-party cookies in August 2019.

Third-party cookies are small files of data downloaded onto users’ computers by websites to track their online activities for advertising purposes.

There are significant privacy concerns about their use, and major tech firms including Microsoft and TikTok have faced significant fines by data protection regulators for their practices around cookies.

Google’s Accused of Prioritizing Advertising Revenue

Privacy experts have criticized Google’s u-turn, noting that other major web browsers, including Mozilla’s Firefox and Apple’s Safari stopped cookies in 2019 and 2020, respectively.

The UK’s data protection regulator, the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO), expressed its disappointment at Google’s change of plans, having viewed Google’s Sandbox project as a positive step for consumers.

Stephen Bonner, Deputy Commissioner at the ICO, commented: “Our ambition to support the creation of a more privacy friendly internet continues. Despite Google’s decision, we continue to encourage the digital advertising industry to move to more private alternatives to third-party cookies - and not to resort to more opaque forms of tracking.”

Bonner added: “We will monitor how the industry responds and consider regulatory action where systemic non-compliance is identified for all companies, including Google.”

Matthew Holman, Partner at law firm Cripps, said that Google’s u-turn gives the impression that the tech giant is prioritizing advertising revenue over the privacy rights and freedoms of its users.

He added that Google’s statement suggests that the marketing industry was not ready for the removal of cookies.

“The initial justification for banning third-party cookies, being protection of privacy rights for individuals, hasn’t gone away. Consumers are still as exposed to massive online behavioral advertisements. It looks like Google is putting behavioral advertising revenue ahead of the privacy rights of citizens,” stated Holman.

Google Maintains Commitment to User Privacy

Google’s u-turn comes just three months after the tech giant provided an update on its third-party cookie elimination plans in April 2024. In this update, the firm said it remained committed to third-party cookie elimination and envisioned proceeding with these efforts in early 2025.

Chavez thanked all the organizations and individuals involved in the development, testing and adoption of the Privacy Sandbox since 2020 in the latest update. He added that Privacy Sandbox APIs will continue to be made available and that investment will continue into them to further improve privacy and utility.

“We look forward to continued collaboration with the ecosystem on the next phase of the journey to a more private web,” he added.

Image credit: Kasin / Shutterstock.com