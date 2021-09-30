Reducing Cookie Walls and Banners Post-Brexit: There Must Be a Better Way

Ever since the EU’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) came into being in May 2018, organizations around the globe have grappled with its correct implementation. So much so, nobody is offering “GDPR compliancy” certification. That says a lot in of itself. One of the most prominent changes that any internet user could not have failed to notice is the explosion in cookie walls and banners. Your experience is typically worse on a mobile device where screen real estate means that some banners take the whole screen.

To give this some context, the underlying reason for this is the requirement to gain consent for their use. You’ll be very aware that lawful, valid consent must be a freely given, positive action and as easily withdrawn as it was given. This is straightforward when dealing with activities such as marketing communication in which you either want to receive something or you don’t, but internet pages present a different challenge to web developers. The consent can’t be attributed to the individual user (since it’s unlikely the site will know who that individual is) so it needs to be time driven, either length of the session or X number of days/weeks/months. Websites have implemented this control with varying degrees of success, ranging all the way from completely unlawful right through to textbook examples. The differences we see are born out of differing interpretations and implementation views. Given that no consent cannot constitute refusal of product or service, those that deny access to the site unless you accept cookies you are either not understanding what consent is, or find it too difficult to manage denial of cookies, neither of which are acceptable defenses.

A great many organizations, especially those based outside of the EU, took a somewhat blanket approach and hence we’ve ended up with all of these banners and walls whereas, in reality, all that’s needed on the front end is a small form factor banner asking which cookies you’d like to accept, whether that be all, necessary only or a personal selection from the choice. Of course, back-end configuration is where most developers will see the challenge. If you’ve historically set everything up on the assumption the cookie is accepted, then suddenly having to make changes for those that do not could quite plausibly take considerable time and effort. If you employ third party tracking tools such as Google Analytics, additional complexities may have to be overcome also.

It is this tirade of cookie management intrusion that has led to constant consumer’s frustration and, ultimately, the UK government to re-think national data privacy strategy.