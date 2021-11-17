UK GDPR Post-Brexit: Everything You Need to Know

What Happens to GDPR After Brexit in the UK?

On January 1 2021, the UK formally and effectively left the European Union. The UK is now a “third country” under the EU’s GDPR (i.e., outside the EU). As a result, The EU-GDPR is an EU regulation and it no longer applies to the UK.

The general data protection regime under UK law has been modified to address the EU-GDPR's removal from domestic applicability. The regulations amended the Data Protection Act (DPA) 2018 and merged it with the EU GDPR requirements to form a new, UK-specific data protection regime that works in a UK context after Brexit.

This new regulatory framework for UK data protection is known as UK-GDPR.

Are the EU-GDPR and the UK-GDPR Same? Is There Now a Difference Between These Two Laws?

The new UK-GDPR is nearly identical to the EU-GDPR. However, it is independent UK legislation governed and enforced by the UK data protection agencies and does not influence EU authorities.

It is based on the same legal language as the EU GDPR, but with the parts of the text that read EU and Union law replaced with the UK and domestic law. The UK-GDPR merge the two pre-existing regimes for personal data protection, namely, EU-GDPR and the DPA 2018.

The UK-GDPR took core provisions from EU-GDPR in terms of:

Principles relating to the lawfulness of data processing (Article 5), Rules around the processing of special categories of personal data (Article 9), Conditions for consent (Article 7), Exception of the valid age of consent (Article 8) that is lowered to 13 years in the UK-GDPR from 16 years in the EU-GDPR, and The rights of the data subject (Articles 15-22).

The DPA 2018 has also been incorporated into the UK-GDPR, and it addresses the areas of law enforcement, intelligence services and immigration that EU-GDPR did not cover.

What Will Be the Impact of the Transition From EU-GDPR to UK-GDPR on UK Businesses?

While transiting from EU-GDPR into the UK-GDPR, organizations based in the UK will need to address the following areas in their DPAs and privacy policies:

International Transfer of Personal Data From the UK to Other Countries A) Transfer of data from the UK to the EEA is permitted. B) Transfers of data from the EU to the UK are also permitted following the UK adequacy decision from June 2021, ensuring unrestricted personal data flow between the EU and UK for four years (till June 2025). C) Transfers of data from the UK to third countries (i.e., the US, Canada, etc.) are addressed by the UK government, who confirmed UK organizations can rely on the same transfer mechanisms as under the EU GDPR, i.e., adequacy decision, appropriate safeguards and exceptions. The Possible Need to Appoint a Representative in the EEA EU Representatives act as a point of contact for Lead Supervisory Authorities and data subjects. They need to be established in an EEA member state where the data subjects are based. UK businesses may now need to appoint an EU representative if: A) They are offering goods and services or monitoring behavior of EU residents, AND B) They don’t have a branch, office or establishment within the EEA.

How Can Websites Be Compliant With the UK-GDPR?

The UK-GDPR, like the EU-GDPR, requires websites to get users' prior consent before processing any of their personal data through cookies and third-party trackers. Also, website privacy policies must be updated to reflect that the company is fully aware of the UK-GDPR regulations and has applied them in their business activities.