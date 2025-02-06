Europol Cracks Down on Global Child Abuse Network “The Com”

A global law enforcement effort has led to the arrest of two suspected leaders of an extremist online group accused of grooming and coercing minors into acts of violence and sexual exploitation.

Authorities in the US arrested the individuals on January 30 as part of a broader Europol-coordinated crackdown on “The Com” organization, an international online network of child abusers and violent extremists.

According to investigators, the two arrested individuals, aged 23 and 41, were members of “CVLT” (pronounced “cult”), a neo-Nazi-affiliated group that encourages child exploitation, self-harm and violent extremism.

The group, which is part of the broader The Com organization, has allegedly coerced at least 16 minors worldwide into producing abuse material and engaging in self-destructive behavior.

Global Cooperation Leads to Key Arrests

The investigation involved multiple agencies, including the US Homeland Security Investigations, Europol, the French National Police, the UK’s National Crime Agency and New Zealand’s Department of Internal Affairs.

The latest arrests follow those of two other prolific members of CVLT, both in their twenties. One has been in French custody since 2022, while the other is serving a 50-year sentence in the US for child sex abuse crimes committed in 2020 and 2021.

Three of the four individuals arrested to date are believed to have acted as administrators of the CVLT network, controlling membership and hosting online forums used for the group’s illicit activities.

Europol has reportedly intensified efforts in the past year to identify members of The Com and safeguard vulnerable minors.

Victims Trapped in Abuse and Manipulation

CVLT members reportedly targeted vulnerable children, particularly those with mental health issues or past trauma, subjecting them to extreme psychological and physical abuse.

Investigators found that victims were forced into degrading acts such as self-harm, racial self-degradation and extreme bodily mutilation. The abuse escalated to coercion into suicide attempts via livestream, with victims threatened into silence.

Authorities warn that CVLT is just one part of a broader extremist online network. The Com operates across social media, mobile apps and online gaming platforms, using deception and coercion to exploit children.

Combating Online Child Exploitation

Europol plays a central role in coordinating international investigations into online child abuse networks.

In January 2025, Europol hosted a three-day operational meeting, connecting over 100 law enforcement officers worldwide. The event focused on intelligence-sharing and victim identification, with 50 participants actively discussing ongoing cases.

Law enforcement agencies continue to investigate additional members of The Com, CVLT and similar extremist groups, aiming to dismantle their networks and bring those responsible to justice.