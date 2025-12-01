Europol Takes Down Illegal Cryptocurrency Mixing Service

Europol has taken down the illegal cryptocurrency mixing service ‘Cryptomixer’, which is suspected of facilitating cybercrime and money laundering.

During the operation, which was conducted in conjunction with Swiss and German law enforcement, €25m ($30m) worth of the cryptocurrency Bitcoin was seized.

Action took place between November 24 and 28 in Zurich, Switzerland.

Three servers were seized, along with the cryptomixer.io domain.

The operation resulted in the confiscation of over 12 terabytes of data. After the illegal service was taken over and shut down, law enforcement placed a seizure banner on the website.