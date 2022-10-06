Infosecurity Group Websites
Latest
News

FBI and CISA Publish Advisory on Malicious Cyber Activity Against Election Infrastructure

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) have published a joint public service announcement about malicious cyber activity aiming to compromise election infrastructure.

According to the document released on Tuesday, the agencies said attempts to compromise election infrastructure are unlikely to result in large–scale disruptions or prevent voting.

“As of the date of this report, the FBI and CISA have no reporting to suggest cyber activity has ever prevented a registered voter from casting a ballot, compromised the integrity of any ballots cast, or affected the accuracy of voter registration information,” the document reads.

“Any attempts tracked by the FBI and CISA have remained localized and were blocked or successfully mitigated with minimal or no disruption to election processes.”

The announcement also clarified that officials use a variety of controls to mitigate the likelihood of malicious cyber activity affecting the confidentiality, integrity, or availability of election infrastructure systems.

Also, to this end, CISA released a list of free cybersecurity tools for the election community last August.

“Given the extensive safeguards in place and distributed nature of election infrastructure, the FBI and CISA continue to assess that attempts to manipulate votes at scale would be difficult to conduct undetected,” reads the announcement.

“The FBI and CISA will continue to respond quickly to any potential threats, provide recommendations to harden election infrastructure, notify stakeholders of threats and intrusion activity, and impose risks and consequences on cyber actors seeking to threaten US elections.”

The FBI and CISA are not the only government agencies supporting the public during the midterm elections.

At the end of August, the US Cyber Command (USCYBERCOM) and the National Security Agency (NSA) established the Election Security Group (ESG), a body to protect electoral procedures from hacking and disinformation before and during the November elections.

Related to This Story

What’s Hot on Infosecurity Magazine?

1
News

New PrintNightmare Patch Can Be Bypassed, Say Researchers

2
News

Cybercrime Costs Organizations Nearly $1.79 Million Per Minute

3
News

CTOs Keeping Quiet on Breaches to Avoid Cyber Blame Game

4
News

Over 170 Scam Cryptomining Apps Charge for Non-Existent Services

5
News

Most Insider Data Breaches Aren't Malicious

6
News

Kremlin Hackers Reportedly Breached Republican National Committee

1
News

FBI and CISA Publish Advisory on Malicious Cyber Activity Against Election Infrastructure

2
News

Android Spyware 'RatMilad' Targets Enterprise Devices in Iran

3
News

Uber's Former Security Chief Convicted of 2016 Data Breach Cover-Up

4
News

RDP Attacks Decline 89% in Eight Months

5
News

US Healthcare Giant CommonSpirit Hit by Possible Ransomware

6
News

Retailer Easylife Fined £1.5m for Data Protection Breaches

1
Webinar

Overcoming 'Shadow IT' Need and Risk

2
Webinar

How to Rethink End-User Protection and Eliminate Phishing and Ransomware

3
Webinar

Machine ID Management and Digital Transformation: Building a Secure Future

4
Webinar

New Strategies for Managing Machine Identities

5
Webinar

Third-Party Vulnerabilities: Demystifying the Unknown

6
Webinar

Defining the Zero Trust and SASE Relationship

1
Podcast

IntoSecurity Chats, Episode 8: Brian Honan, brought to you by HP

2
News

#BHUSA: Russia's Wiper Attacks Against Ukraine Detailed

3
Blog

Hello From Your New Editor

4
News

#BHUSA: The Cyber Safety Review Board Outlines Log4j Lessons

5
News

#DEFCON: How Sanctions Impact Internet Operators

6
News

Luckymouse Uses Compromised MiMi Chat App to Target Windows and Linux Systems