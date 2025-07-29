FBI Seizes $2.4m in Crypto from Chaos Ransomware Gang

The FBI has seized over $2.4m worth of cryptocurrency from the Chaos ransomware gang, with the federal government now seeking forfeiture of the funds.

FBI Dallas revealed it seized 20.2 Bitcoin on April 15, 2025, from a cryptocurrency address associated with a member of the Chaos operator. This was worth $1.7m at the time of seizure.

Upon public disclosure on July 28, the seized Bitcoin was worth over $2.4m.

In a post on X, FBI Dallas noted that Chaos has been linked to ransomware attacks on victims in the Northern District of Texas.