Former CIA Analyst Pleads Guilty to Sharing Top Secret Files

A former CIA analyst shared top secret documents on social media and then tried to cover his tracks by destroying his personal devices, according to the Department of Justice (DoJ).

Asif William Rahman, 34, of Vienna, is facing a maximum term of 10 years behind bars after pleading guilty on Friday to two counts of willful retention and transmission of classified information related to national defense.

A CIA employee since 2016, Rahman “repeatedly” accessed and printed out classified documents, before taking them home where he altered them to try to conceal their source, according to the DoJ.

Reports suggest that this included two top secret documents about Israel’s military plans to hit back at Iran following the latter’s massive ballistic missile strike on October 1. Publication of the documents on social media was an embarrassment to the Pentagon, as it revealed the US spying on a nominal ally at a time of tremendous geopolitical tension in the Middle East.

Rahman printed out the documents on November 18, 2024, and a day later they were being shared on social media.

He then went to extensive efforts to hide his actions, including deleting and editing published content revealing his personal views on US policy, and drafting “journal” entries to build a false narrative about his activity.

Rahman also destroyed several electronic devices, including a personal smartphone and internet router used to upload the classified information – throwing them away in a public litter bin.

Rahman was indicted by a grand jury on November 7, 2024, and was arrested by the FBI as he arrived at work five days later. He has remained in custody since that time.

The case recalls that of Pentagon leaker Jack Teixeira, who was able to print out, photograph and share via Discord top secret military information on Ukrainian battle plans and other secrets.

After a plea deal, he received a sentence of 15 years behind bars in November 2024.