Get Safe Online Launches New Scam Detector

Get Safe Online has launched a new tool that uses the power of AI technology to flag potential digital scams to users.

Ask Silver is a smartphone-based tool which interacts with users via WhatsApp. Once they are signed up, users will receive a one-time email with a QR code to scan, which opens the WhatsApp chat.

All they need to do is send a screenshot of the content they want checking – which could be a scam email, website or text – to the number, and Ask Silver will tell them if it’s safe or a “Red Flag.”

If the latter, it will suggest steps to stay safe online and offer an option for automatically reporting the scam to the authorities, according to Get Safe Online.

“In this digital age where scams are increasingly sophisticated and scammers are highly experienced, we must empower individuals with tools that enhance their vigilance and allow them to live, shop and buy without fear,” said Ask Silver founder, Alex Somervell.

“Ask Silver provides that very support and now, by partnering with Get Safe Online, we are further strengthening our commitment to online safety and look forward to collaborating with the team a lot more in the future.”

New APP Reimbursement Scheme

The news comes as the Payment Systems Regulator (PSR) introduced a new Mandatory Authorised Push Payment (APP) Reimbursement Scheme today, which will force banks to repay victims of certain scams up to £85,000.

Although the scheme has been criticized after the upper limit for reimbursement was dramatically lowered by the PSR, it should provide more protection for victims and incentivize financial services firms to screen fraud more efficiently.

“Despite new requirements for banks, it is imperative that all of us remain vigilant when it comes to scams,” said Get Safe Online CEO, Tony Neate.

“This fantastic new tool is revolutionary, and we are recommending that people download and save Ask Silver to their WhatsApp contact list now and try it out. It’s so simple to use and if it saves you from a scam, what’s not to like?”

Fraud levels continue to rise in the UK – mainly driven by digital channels.

The UK’s retail industry lost £11.3bn ($14.3bn) to fraud last year, according to a study from Ayden and the Centre for Economic Business and Research (CEBR). APP scams, such as investment and romance fraud, increased 12% annually in 2023.