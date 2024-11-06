Google Cloud to Mandate Multifactor Authentication by 2025

Google is rolling out mandatory multifactor authentication (MFA) on all Google Cloud accounts to protect against phishing and data theft.

The new requirement will be implemented in phases throughout 2025, all Google Cloud users worldwide will be mandated to enable MFA for sign-on by year’s end.

This change will not apply to owners of Google’s general consumer accounts.

Google Cloud’s Mandiant found phishing and stolen credentials to be the top attack vectors affecting cloud environments. In a November 5 blog post, Google said the new measure is a response to this.

“The [US] Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) found that MFA makes users 99% less likely to be hacked, a powerful reason to make the switch,” said the post.

The company also noted that 70% of Google users have already enabled MFA.

MFA Rollout in Three Phases

The firm said it wanted to ensure a smooth transition with a phased rollout which will include the following steps: