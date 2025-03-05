Google Introduces New AI-Powered Scam Detection Features for Android

Google has launched two new AI-powered tools to detect conversational scams on Android devices.

These new features, Scam Detection for messages and calls, respectively, were introduced in a Google blog post published on March 4.

Google said they build on traditional spam protection designed to strengthen defenses against job and delivery scams, which Google will still roll out to users.

However, Google claimed that these new tools will go further, with the ability to detect suspicious patterns and deliver real-time warnings throughout a conversation, all while prioritizing user privacy.

These tools aim to prevent users from getting scammed through more conversational text scams that begin innocently but gradually manipulate victims into sharing sensitive data, handing over funds or switching to other messaging apps.

The authors of the post, Lyubov Farafonova, Product Manager at Google, and Alberto Pastor Nieto, Senior Product Manager at Google, said they partnered with financial institutions worldwide to better understand the latest advanced and most common scams their customers are facing.

Android Scam Detection for Google Messages

The first feature, Scam Detection in Google Messages, helps identify potential scams in real time, even after initial messages are received.

When suspicious patterns are detected in SMS, MMS and RCS messages from non-contacts, users receive a warning with the option to dismiss or report and block the sender.

Scam Detection is on by default, with all message processing remaining on-device to protect user privacy. Users can choose to report conversations to help reduce spam, with only sender details and recent messages being shared with Google and carriers.

The tool is available in English in the US, UK and Canada, and will expand to more countries soon.