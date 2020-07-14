Herjavec Group Acquires Securience

Global cybersecurity firm Herjavec Group has acquired an identity and access management and IT security consulting firm based in the UK.

Group founder and CEO Robert Herjavec, known to millions as a leading investor on the Emmy Award–winning TV show Shark Tank, announced the acquisition of British company Securience on July 9.

Identity management experts Doug Chin and Mike Sims founded Securience in 2014. The company drives identity and access management programs for complex global enterprises with the use of proprietary technologies for deploying and managing large-scale identity environments.

Last year, Securience won Best IAM Solution Provider UK 2019 at the AI Cyber Security Awards and was listed among the finalists in the category of Security Company to Watch 2019 by Computing Security.

Herjavec Group has offices and security operations centers across the United States, UK and Canada. The acquisition has been undertaken with the aim of expanding Herjavec Group’s existing capabilities, which have been formally recognized by Forrester, IDC and Gartner.

Herjavec said that the erosion of the traditional office work environment had heralded the need for change in cybersecurity practices.

“As more businesses shift to remote work, traditional perimeters are rapidly evaporating, fueling the growth for strong identity services and products,” said Herjavec.

“As a result of this flexible workforce environment, CIOs and CISOs are challenged with the need to safeguard access controls in order to ensure that the right people are accessing the right data and systems for the right reasons.”

Following the acquisition, Herjavec Group is now deploying Securience's proprietary tools, including staging solution and analytics tool Data Manager and Access Anywhere, which enables enterprises to externalize critical business activities such as line manager approvals, user access reviews or recertifications, or notifications of violations and issues, and the all-in-one data integration platform.

Securience's managing director, Doug Chin, said the acquisition presented an opportunity for the company he cofounded to expand.

He added: “We are excited to be able to enhance, expand, and grow our identity services across the globe. Herjavec Group is well-known in the security space, and our team is excited to be able to work with like-minded professionals that are as passionate about security as our team.”