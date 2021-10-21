What is Identity and Access Management, and Why is it so important?

Despite many high-profile instances of online fraud, it can be easy to become complacent about the dangers. But in today’s world, where all of us have a unique digital identity based on our online presence, the threats are very real. Our social media activity, healthcare and financial records, login credentials and web history are all at risk. If we want to prevent identity theft and fraud, we need to protect our digital identities.

Passwords Are the Key to the Door

The first stage of that defense is the password. Passwords protect access to our digital identities, but they are often the most straightforward and most attractive area for hackers to attack.

A recent security exercise showed the vulnerability of passwords and how they unlock the door to so much online fraud, revealing that half of all accounts compromised by phishing attacks were manually accessed less than 12 hours after the password and username were leaked.

The opportunity for cyber-criminals and hackers is immense. Unfortunately, it’s also widespread, with over 80% of hacking-related breaches due to misplaced or stolen credentials.

The simplest solution would appear to be a regular reset of passwords. But this option is still vulnerable because people use the same passwords across multiple websites. This means that if one website or service is breached and credentials are leaked, hackers can access our digital accounts across a broader range of sites and services.

Data Privacy Regulations: Stay Alert

Many organizations that collect and store large amounts of customer information need to be aware of their responsibility to protect it. Customers may authorize organizations to store their data, but it needs to be secure. Companies have a duty to remain compliant with regulations around that data. If they fail, they lose customer trust and risk terminal damage to their reputation.

Keeping current with data privacy regulations is vital. The European Union’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) are well-established. But others have only emerged recently, such as the California Privacy Rights Act (CPRA), the Virginia Consumer Data Privacy Act (VCDPA) and the Colorado Privacy Act.