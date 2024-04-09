Why Identity Management is Key in a Cyber Resilience Strategy

Identity compromise is one of the top cyber threats to organizations, prompting cybersecurity professionals to encourage better identity management hygiene across industries.

According to the Identity Defined Security Alliance (IDSA), almost nine out of ten businesses (84%) have experienced an identity-related breach over the past year, and 78% have experienced direct business impacts from such incidents.

In 2021, IDSA established Identity Management Day alongside the National Cybersecurity Alliance (NCA) to raise awareness about this growing threat.

In 2024, IDSA chose to run its fourth Identity Management Day campaign on April 9 with the slogan #BeIdentitySmart.

“With 90% of organizations experiencing an identity-related breach in the last year, you must #BeIdentitySmart,” IDSA’s website states.

Identity-Based Incidents, a Growing Threat

The main reason identity-based incidents are growing is that identity compromise and identity theft are becoming threat actors’ preferred means to gain access to systems.

According to the Identity Theft Resource Center, identity compromise increased by 17% globally in 2023, while Sift’s Q3 2023 Digital Trust & Safety Index showed that account takeover attacks increased by 354% year-over-year that same year.

These numbers confirm previous CrowdStrike and IBM findings showing that identity compromise has risen to the top of malicious initial access methods in 2023 and 2024.