Infosec19: Winners of European Security Blogger Awards Announced

The results of the 2019 European Security Blogger Awards have been announced.

Held at an event organized by Eskenzi PR and sponsored by Synopsys, this year saw new awards announced recognizing new blogs and podcasts, as well as newer social media platforms. The winners were as follows:

The n00bs - Best new cybersecurity podcast – Darknet Diaries

The n00bs - Best new/up and coming blog – The Many Hats Club

The Corporates - The Best CyberSecurity Vendor Blog – MalwareBytes

The Corporates - The Best Commercial Twitter Account – NCSC

The Best CyberSecurity Podcast – Smashing Security

The Best CyberSecurity Video or CyberSecurity Video Blog – Jenny Radcliffe

The Best Personal (non-commercial) Security Blog – Chrissy Morgan

The Most Educational Blog for user awareness – NCSC

The Most Entertaining Blog – Javvad Malik

The Best Technical Blog – DoublePulsar by Kevin Beaumont

The Best Tweeter – QuentynBlog

The Best Instagrammer – Lausecurity

The Legends of Cybersecurity - Grand Prix for Best Overall Security Blog - Graham Cluley