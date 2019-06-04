Infosec19: Winners of European Security Blogger Awards Announced

The results of the 2019 European Security Blogger Awards have been announced.
Held at an event organized by Eskenzi PR and sponsored by Synopsys, this year saw new awards announced recognizing new blogs and podcasts, as well as newer social media platforms. The winners were as follows:
The n00bs - Best new cybersecurity podcast – Darknet Diaries
The n00bs - Best new/up and coming blog – The Many Hats Club
The Corporates - The Best CyberSecurity Vendor Blog – MalwareBytes
The Corporates - The Best Commercial Twitter Account – NCSC
The Best CyberSecurity Podcast – Smashing Security
The Best CyberSecurity Video or CyberSecurity Video Blog – Jenny Radcliffe
The Best Personal (non-commercial) Security Blog – Chrissy Morgan
The Most Educational Blog for user awareness – NCSC
The Most Entertaining Blog – Javvad Malik
The Best Technical Blog – DoublePulsar by Kevin Beaumont
The Best Tweeter – QuentynBlog
The Best Instagrammer – Lausecurity
The Legends of Cybersecurity - Grand Prix for Best Overall Security Blog - Graham Cluley