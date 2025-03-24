Authorities Seize 1842 Devices in Africa’s Cybercrime Crackdown

Authorities in seven African countries have arrested 306 suspects and seized 1842 devices in a sweeping international operation targeting cyber-enabled fraud and scams.

Dubbed Operation Red Card, the effort ran from November 2024 to February 2025, focusing on dismantling cybercrime networks that defrauded over 5000 victims through mobile banking fraud, investment scams and malicious messaging app schemes.

Nigeria and Rwanda: Large-Scale Cyber Fraud Rings Dismantled

In Nigeria, police arrested 130 suspects, including 113 foreign nationals, for running fraudulent investment schemes and online casinos. Authorities found that criminals funneled illicit proceeds into digital assets to obscure their financial trails.

Investigations also uncovered signs of human trafficking, with some individuals coerced into participating in the scams.

Law enforcement seized:

26 vehicles

16 houses

39 plots of land

685 electronic devices

In Rwanda, 45 individuals were arrested for orchestrating a social engineering scam that defrauded victims of more than $305,000 in 2024.

Scammers posed as telecommunications employees and falsely claimed victims had won lotteries to extract sensitive information. Others impersonated injured family members to request emergency financial assistance.

Authorities recovered $103,043 and seized 292 devices.

South Africa and Zambia: High-Tech Cyber Schemes Exposed

South African authorities arrested 40 individuals and confiscated over 1000 SIM cards, along with 53 desktop computers and towers linked to a sophisticated SIM box fraud scheme. This setup allowed cybercriminals to disguise international calls as local ones, facilitating large-scale SMS phishing attacks.

Read more on SIM fraud and its impact on digital security: SIM Swapping Fraud Surges in the Middle East

In Zambia, law enforcement apprehended 14 members of a cyber syndicate specializing in malware attacks. The criminals sent phishing messages containing malicious links, infecting victims’ devices and taking control of messaging and banking apps. This enabled them to access financial accounts and further spread fraudulent links.

International Cooperation Strengthens Cybercrime Fight

The operation was carried out through INTERPOL’s African Joint Operation against Cybercrime (AFJOC) initiative, which supports law enforcement efforts in combating cyber-threats.

The United Kingdom’s Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office funded Operation Red Card under the AFJOC initiative, allocating £2.6m to enhance Africa’s law enforcement capabilities in detecting and preventing cybercrime.

The seven participating countries – Benin, Côte d'Ivoire, Nigeria, Rwanda, South Africa, To and Zambia – continue to collaborate on intelligence-led cybercrime investigations.

“The success of Operation Red Card demonstrates the power of international cooperation in combating cybercrime, which knows no borders and can have devastating effects on individuals and communities,” commented Interpol’s director of the cybercrime directorate, Neal Jetton.

“The recovery of significant assets and devices, as well as the arrest of key suspects, sends a strong message to cyber-criminals that their activities will not go unpunished.”