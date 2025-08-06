#BHUSA: Malware Complexity Jumps 127% in Six Months

News

Written by

Photo of Kevin Poireault

Kevin Poireault

Reporter, Infosecurity Magazine

The toolsets used by threat actors to attack their targets are rapidly evolving, with a 127% spike in malware complexity over the past six months, according to OPSWAT, a cybersecurity company focusing on critical infrastructure.

In its inaugural Threat Landscape Report, published on August 6 during Black Hat USA, the firm estimated that this significant increase is primarily driven by three major factors combined

  • Multi-stage execution chains
  • Heavily obfuscated loaders (e.g. NetReactor)
  • Evasive behaviors that slip past traditional antivirus and endpoint detection and response (EDR) solutions

Adversaries Combine Lightweight Scripts to Bypass Detection

According to OPSWAT’s report, threat actors increasingly rely on chaining lightweight, obfuscated scripts to bypass detection.

Initial access vectors observed this year range from uncommon file types like .lnk shortcuts to more traditional phishing documents.

Then they typically leverage a combination of scripts (Batch, PowerShell, VBS, JavaScript…), each obfuscating the next stage, chained together in varying orders and depth.

“These script chains are designed for simplicity and modularity, which paradoxically makes them harder to catch. The execution is fast, and traces are minimal. A standout example was seen in targeted espionage campaigns across Eastern Europe, where LNK files served as silent launchers for heavily obfuscated script chains,” the OPSWAT report reads.

Snake Keylogger: example of an attack chain involving a stealthy .NET loader with a Bitmap payload. Source: OPSWAT
Snake Keylogger: example of an attack chain involving a stealthy .NET loader with a Bitmap payload. Source: OPSWAT

Additionally, OPSWAT has observed an increased use of the ‘ClickFix’ technique from both cybercriminals and nation-state threat actors.

Read more: ClickFix Attacks Surge 517% in 2025

Adversaries Favor Stealth Over Scale

One specificity observed during the past six months was a clear shift toward precision-based attack strategies, favoring stealth and evasion over sheer volume.

Threat actors increasingly relied on exploiting obscure or previously unknown techniques, often zero-day evasion methods, not just for initial compromise but to systematically bypass detection pipelines.

Key tactics included:

  • Malformed file delivery, such as corrupted Office documents designed to evade parsing logic
  • Obfuscation tricks targeting detection blind spots, like embedding UTF-16 BOM markers in batch scripts to disrupt analysis
  • Unconventional payload formats, including compiled JavaScript or Python, are rarely associated with traditional malware

Adding another layer of sophistication, many operations incorporated geo-aware logic, where payloads were delivered or executed only in specific regions. This deliberate isolation minimized visibility, allowing campaigns to evade traditional sandboxing and remain undetected.

Similarly, adversaries tend to favor stealth over scale when selecting their payloads. Typical payloads hide in formats like .NET bitmaps and steganographic images, with Google services repurposed for covert command-and-control (C2) infrastructure.

OPSWAT’s 2025 Threat Landscape Report is based on behavioral telemetry from over 890,000 sandbox scans over the past 12 months using Filescao.io, a malware analysis platform.

The malware complexity metric is based on the average emulation nodes on multi-stage malware, calculated by the OPSWAT researchers based on their telemetry.

You may also like

  1. Over 330 Million Credentials Compromised by Infostealers

    News

  2. New AcidPour Wiper Targeting Linux Devices Spotted in Ukraine

    News

  3. Security Analysts Disproportionate in their Investigation of Malware

    News

  4. #BHUSA: Ransomware Profits Worth More than $25 Million (At Least)

    News

  5. Fireball Malware Infects 20% of Corporate Networks Worldwide

    News

What’s hot on Infosecurity Magazine?