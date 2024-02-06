Malware-as-a-Service Now the Top Threat to Organizations

Malware-as-a-Service (MaaS) infections were the biggest threat to organizations in the second half of 2023, according to a new Darktrace report.

The 2023 End of Year Threat Report highlighted the cross-functional adaption of many of the malware strains. This includes malware loaders like remote access trojans (RATs) being combined with information-stealing malware.

Through reverse engineering and detection analysis, Darktrace researchers noted that “malware strains are progressively developed with a minimum of two functions and are interoperable with a greater number of existing tools.”

These malicious tools are particularly dangerous to organizations due to their ability to harvest data and credentials without exfiltrating files, making detection harder.

A prominent example of this was ViperSoftX, an information stealer and RAT malware known to gather privileged information such as cryptocurrency wallet addresses, and password information stored in browsers or password managers.

ViperSoftX was first observed in the wild in 2020, but new strains identified in 2022 and 2023 contain more sophisticated detection evasion techniques and capabilities.