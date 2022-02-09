Maryland Cyber Nonprofit to Create Centers of Excellence

Nonprofit organization, the Cybersecurity Association of Maryland, Inc. (CAMI), has announced plans to expand its membership program and create multiple Centers of Excellence.

CAMI’s mission is to advance cybersecurity in the Old Line State through collaboration and advocacy. By creating opportunities for companies in all industries to come together, the organization said it hopes to foster increased cooperation in cybersecurity.

In a statement released today, the organization announced that it will be expanding its membership qualifications to “companies across all verticals who view cybersecurity as a strategic initiative.”

“We are thrilled to be able to extend our membership to organizations across multiple industries and establish our Centers of Excellence,” said Tasha Cornish, executive director of CAMI.

“I am ecstatic to witness CAMI expand its resources to provide top-tier assistance to organizations seeking to improve their cyber-defense, scale their businesses and develop workforce strategies.”

In creating three new Centers of Excellence, the association aims to provide a forum through which Marylanders can share best security practices.

The first center will be focused on business growth and innovation and will support members with raising capital, scaling operations, marketing and mentorship.

Center number two will be dedicated to working with organizations to close the cybersecurity talent gap. Support will be offered to help organizations align their training programs with industry needs, create on-the-job opportunities and develop new and more ethnically diverse talent pools.

The final center will specialize in cyber resilience, providing knowledge and resources to members, including support with Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certifications (CMMC), securing state, local and educational (SLED) agencies and offering cyber-hygiene help for small and medium-sized businesses.

“CAMI’s Centers of Excellence will orient our organization towards innovation and providing accessible, actionable resources to our members,” said Chris Sachse, CAMI board chairperson and CEO of Think|Stack.

They added: “While this is a time for growth, it is also imperative that we demonstrate the importance of working together to mitigate the various cyber threats we face each day.”

CAMI was established in 2015 and is Maryland’s only organization solely dedicated to the growth of Maryland’s cybersecurity industry.