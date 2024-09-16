Meta Goes Ahead With Controversial AI Training in UK

Socia media giant Meta is resuming its controversial plans to use Facebook and Instagram user posts to train generative AI (GenAI).

The practice is effectively banned in the EU at present after the Irish Data Protection Commission (DPC) requested the firm pause its project, in a move Meta branded as “a step backwards for European innovation.”

However, the firm confirmed on Friday that it would begin doing so in the UK “over the coming months.” It will use public posts, comments, photos and captions to improve its GenAI models, eschewing private messages and anything from British users under 18.

“This means that our generative AI models will reflect British culture, history, and idiom, and that UK companies and institutions will be able to utilise the latest technology,” it said in a blog post.

“We’re building AI at Meta to reflect the diverse communities around the world and we look forward to launching it in more countries and languages later this year.”

Read more on AI privacy concerns: Meta Pauses European GenAI Development Over Privacy Concerns

The firm said it had “engaged positively” with the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO), meaning it will be able to bring “AI at Meta” products to the UK much sooner.

In response, Stephen Almond, executive director regulatory risk at the ICO, confirmed the regulator had not formally approved the project and that it is monitoring what happens closely.

“In June, Meta paused its plans to use Facebook and Instagram user data to train generative AI in response to a request from the ICO. It has since made changes to its approach, including making it simpler for users to object to the processing and providing them with a longer window to do so,” he added.

“We have been clear that any organization using its users’ information to train generative AI models needs to be transparent about how people’s data is being used. Organizations should put effective safeguards in place before they start using personal data for model training, including providing a clear and simple route for users to object to the processing. The ICO has not provided regulatory approval for the processing, and it is for Meta to ensure and demonstrate ongoing compliance."