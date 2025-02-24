Michigan Man Indicted for Dark Web Credential Fraud

A Michigan man has been indicted on wire fraud and aggravated identity theft charges after allegedly purchasing nearly 2500 stolen login credentials from Genesis Market, a now-defunct cybercrime marketplace. The US Justice Department announced the charges last week.

According to court documents, Andrew Shenkosky, 29, executed a scheme between February and November 2020 while residing in Minnesota. He purchased and accessed stolen account information from Genesis Market, which was dismantled by the FBI in April 2023.

The illicit marketplace sold login credentials obtained from malware-infected computers worldwide.

How Genesis Market Operated

Genesis Market, active since 2018, provided cyber-criminals access to stolen credentials, allowing them to bypass anti-fraud measures.

During the FBI's takedown of Genesis' surface web domain in 2023, 120 individuals linked to the operation were arrested.

However, site administrators attempted to keep it active on the dark web before it eventually went offline.

Shenkosky's Alleged Crimes

Shenkosky allegedly used a fraudulently created Coinbase account to purchase an invite code for Genesis Market. He then bought 2468 stolen credentials and used them to commit financial fraud, including making unauthorized withdrawals from victims' bank accounts and transferring funds to his PayPal account.

Additionally, he attempted to sell stolen credentials on the Raid Forums cyber-criminal marketplace.

In January 2025, a grand jury indicted Shenkosky on multiple charges, including three counts of wire fraud, one count of aggravated identity theft, one count of possession of unauthorized access devices and one count of trafficking computer access information.

His initial court appearance took place on February 11, 2025, in Michigan, with an arraignment scheduled in Minnesota for February 25.

This case is being prosecuted by Assistant US Attorneys Benjamin Bejar and Robert Lewis and was investigated by the FBI Cybercrime Unit and the FBI's Minneapolis and Detroit Field Offices.