Microsoft has observed a proliferation of adversary-in-the-middle (AiTM) techniques deployed through phishing-as-a-service (PhaaS) platforms, the company explained in a series of tweets posted on August 28, 2023.

On the one hand, there has been an increasing number of new AiTM-capable PhaaS platforms throughout 2023; on the other, established phishing services, such as PerSwaysion, have also added AiTM capabilities.

The two techniques most commonly used for phishing-powered AiTM attacks are reverse proxy servers and synchronous relay servers.

In the first case, observed in phishing kits like EvilGinx, Modlishka, Muraena, and EvilProxy, every HTTP packet is proxied to and from the original website, making the URL the only visible difference between the phishing page and the legitimate site.