Microsoft Issues Out-of-Band Update to Fix Recovery Issues

Microsoft has been forced to release an out-of-band update for various versions of Windows after being made aware of reset/recover issues following August’s Patch Tuesday.

The tech giant urged users who have not yet installed this month’s security updates, issued on August 12, to instead install the emergency ones it published yesterday.

That’s because the originals could cause attempts to reset or recover a device to fail if they perform one of the following processes:

System > Recovery > Reset my PC

System > Recovery > Fix problems using Windows Update

RemoteWipe CSP

Among the impacted updates are KB5063875, KB5063709 and KB5063877.

“Microsoft has identified an issue where some attempts to reset or recover Windows devices might fail. This issue is observed after installing the August 2025 Windows security update on some client versions of Windows,” said Microsoft.

Microsoft issued the following out-of-band updates on Tuesday:

KB5066189: Windows 11, versions 23H2 and 22H2 (OS Builds 22621.5771 and 22631.5771)

KB5066188: Windows 10, version 22H2 (OS Builds 19044.6218 and 19045.6218)

KB5066188: Windows 10 Enterprise LTSC 2021 and Windows 10 IoT Enterprise LTSC 2021 (OS Builds 19044.6218 and 19045.6218)

KB5066187: Windows 10 Enterprise LTSC 2019 and Windows 10 IoT Enterprise LTSC 2019 (OS Build 17763.7683)

“A non-security out-of-band (OOB) update was released today, August 19, 2025, to address this issue. This is a cumulative update, so you do not need to apply any previous updates before installing this update, as it supersedes all previous updates for affected versions,” the notice explained.

“If you haven’t installed the August 2025 Windows security update yet, we recommend you apply this OOB update instead. If your device is not affected by this issue, you do not need to install this OOB update.”

August’s Patch Tuesday was one of the biggest of the year, fixing more than 100 CVEs including one publicly disclosed zero-day vulnerability.

The Redmond giant also warned last week that updates released on May 28 may fail with error “ERROR_BAD_PATHNAME,” when installed using Windows Update Standalone Installer (WUSA).