NCSC Issues Guidance to Protect UK Research and Innovation

Two of the UK’s leading cybersecurity agencies have published new guidance designed to help researchers and early-stage startups safeguard innovation in the country.

GCHQ’s National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) collaborated with MI5’s National Protective Security Authority (NPSA) to compile two online hubs of best-practice advice.

Trusted Research offers guidance for researchers, university staff and funding organisations, to help keep sensitive research and IP secure

offers guidance for researchers, university staff and funding organisations, to help keep sensitive research and IP secure Secure Innovation offers support for tech startups looking to protect their reputation and competitive advantage

The UK has a thriving research and startup sector.

Its universities are estimated to contribute £265bn to the national economy, including £63bn from research and knowledge exchange.

The country also has a tech sector valued at over $1tn, making it the third most valuable globally after the US and China. According to government figures, it’s home to over a third of European “unicorn” businesses, with over 40% of new venture capital raised in the past five years in the region based in the UK.

However, this success has attracted the scrutiny of state actors, competitors and financially motivated cybercriminals, the NCSC warned.

“We face enduring threats from hostile states and cybercriminals looking to exploit our dependency on the technology that now underpins all aspects of modern life,” said NCSC CEO, Richard Horne.

The Trusted Research collateral is split into three sections, depending on the target audience: academia in general, senior university leaders and industry stakeholders that may be partnering with academic institutions.

There are also supporting videos, marketing campaign materials and advice for academics on how to protect sensitive information when travelling.

The Secure Innovation initiative was first launched last year as a Five Eyes project. The NCSC has now built out its supporting materials, which include:

A quick-start guide

A personalized action plan

Guidance for startup founders/CEOs

Guidance for early-stage investors in emerging tech companies

There are also handy resources detailing how to go about conducting background checks on prospective partners, how to secure information when working overseas, and a set of threat scenarios and mitigations designed to illuminate the topic more clearly.