OneLogin Appoints Joanne Bradford to Board of Directors

Unified Access Management company OneLogin has announced that Joanne Bradford has become the newest member of its board of directors.

Bradford will bring over 30 years of marketing and operations experience to OneLogin’s board, having previously served in CMO and COO leadership positions for companies such as Microsoft, Yahoo, SoFi and Pinterest, as well as board positions for Wave, Adaptly and Comscore.

“Joanne's deep expertise in integrated mass consumer marketing at some of the most well-known and biggest tech companies in the world will be critical for OneLogin at this stage of our accelerating growth,” said Brad Brooks, CEO of OneLogin. “One of many things I love about having Joanne on board is her insights coming by way of looking at things from the end-user perspective. This intuition will play an important role as we continue our momentum capitalising on the multi-billion-dollar market opportunity for our Unified Access Management platform.”

Bradford said: “I am joining the OneLogin’s board during a critical time of exponential momentum and interest in its UAM solution – a solution that every company requires. Enterprises everywhere need OneLogin to navigate the changing landscape of cloud adoption, digital transformation, and cybersecurity. I'm honored to be joining this exceptional team and look forward to much-anticipated success.”