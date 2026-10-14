Passkeys are an increasingly common feature on log-in screens but widespread adoption remains relatively low, according to new data from Dashlane.

The credential security specialist analyzed millions of aggregated, anonymized passkey authentications that it managed between July 2025 and June 2026 to compile its third annual Passkey Power 20 report.

It revealed that passkey authentications by Dashlane users have nearly doubled year on year, reaching 2.5 million per month in 2026.

Additionally, over half (57%) of its users now store at least one passkey, compared with 40% last year.

However, the phishing-resistant authentication technology still accounts for a minority of logins on major sites like Google (28%), PayPal (18%), Amazon (17%) and eBay (8%).

Read more on passkeys: Half of Cybersecurity Pros Still Rely on Passwords Despite Security Concerns.

Passkeys are much harder for scammers to crack as there’s no password to guess or steal: the user logs in via a device PIN or biometric such as a face scan.

They are cryptographically tied to legitimate websites, and even if the latter were breached, the hacker wouldn’t have access to the user’s private key, which stays on their device.

That’s why institutions like Report Fraud recommend passkeys as one of the most effective ways to mitigate account takeover attacks.

Closing the Gap to Passkey Adoption

For businesses, passkeys can keep sensitive corporate data and systems safe and reduce the password-reset workload for IT support.

In this space, Dashlane noted an expansion in the number of applications supporting the login mechanism.

HubSpot and Cisco Duo led the way in terms of volume of authentications, but there were also new entrants to the top 20 in the form of HR and payroll platforms like isolved HCM and BambooHR, as well as AWS and Dropbox.

The key will be closing the gap between passkey support and adoption, Dashlane argued.

It pointed to four approaches:

Making passkeys highly visible and easy to use within existing workflows

Promoting passkeys as a faster alternative to passwords, with higher completion rates

Starting to remove alternatives like one-time passcodes and passwords

Setting a deadline for mandatory passkey use

Application developers forcing users to adopt passkeys are few and far between, although Japanese internet company LY Corporation has announced a spring 2027 deadline for Yahoo Japan users, the report noted.

More should at least make the system their default method for user logins, argued Dashlane CPO, Christophe Frenet.

“Despite sustained growth, we’re not on the other side yet,” he said. “There’s still more work to be done to make passkeys easier to use, and more companies need to go from soft adoption to enforcing the change, so that passkeys become the main authentication method rather than a secondary one, as they still are today.”