Several social media accounts and fake websites are pretending to sell the sought-after hacking tool Flipper Zero to lure cybersecurity professionals into making cryptocurrency transactions.

This new campaign of angler phishing – a type of social media phishing that involves impersonating corporate social media accounts to interact with their customers – was first uncovered by security researcher Dominic Alvieri on December 2, 2022.

On Twitter, Alvieri warned of three distinct Twitter accounts and two websites impersonating the official Flipper Zero seller to lure potential buyers into sending cryptocurrencies – without sending them the Flipper Zero device in exchange.

At first glance, one of the Twitter accounts looked very similar to the official Flipper Zero. However, upon closer examination, the researcher discovered that the fake account’s handle used a capital “I” instead of an “l.” after the “F.”