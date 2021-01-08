Ping Identity has announced the appointment of Hall of Fame CIO Paul Martin to its board of directors.

Martin will help the security firm enhance its leadership strategy and IT innovation. He joins with a strong track record as an IT leader, having received a number of accolades. This includes being named to the CIO Hall of Fame by CIO Magazine in 2017 and being awarded the 2020 Chicago CIO of the Year Leadership ORBIE Award.

His most recent position was as CIO and senior vice-president for healthcare company Baxter International Inc., where he was responsible for its global IT strategy, operations, security and processes. He has also held IT leadership roles at Rexam PLC, CIT Group, BNSF Railway and Frito-Lay Inc.

Commenting on the appointment, Andre Durand, CEO of Ping Identity, said: “Few CIOs can match Paul’s proven track record of innovating IT solutions that generate bottom-line profitability and stakeholder value. His extensive experience in the CIO community will bring greater insight to Ping Technology’s leadership, and further champion our customers throughout all business operations.”

Martin is also a board member for Unisys Corporation and Baxter Credit Union as well as being a trustee at Rush University Medical Center and Ravinia Festival.

The appointment of Martin is the latest step taken by Ping Identity to expand its business during recent months. In October, it appointed Emma Maslen as its vice-president and general manager for EMEA and APAC to grow its international operations, and in November announced the acquisition of dynamic authorization company Symphonic Software.