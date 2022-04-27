Infosecurity Group Websites
Latest
News

Private Investigator Admits Role in Hedge Fund Hack

An Israeli private investigator could spend the next 27 years in prison after pleading guilty to taking part in an international fraud and hacking conspiracy.

Aviram Azari was arrested in Manhattan, New York, in 2019 and charged with conspiracy to commit computer hacking, aggravated identity theft, and wire fraud. 

The 50-year-old private detective, who served in a covert surveillance unit of the Israeli police in the 1990s, was accused of working with co-conspirators in India from 2014 to 2019 to steal the credentials of victims around the world. 

Under the scheme, an Indian-based company presenting itself as an ethical hacking service provider sent phishing emails to thousands of victims, many contesting an advocacy issue, legal proceeding or business deal when targeted. 

Victims included government officials, pharmaceutical companies, law firms, hedge funds, banks, nonprofits, journalists, groups campaigning against climate change and unhappily married people negotiating their divorce.

In July 2021, Azari sought to reach a plea agreement. On April 20 2022, before a federal court in Manhattan, he pleaded guilty to wire fraud, aggravated identity theft and conspiracy to commit computer hacking.

Azari told the court that he ran an Israel-based intelligence firm that offered hacking services. He acknowledged contracting a company in India to target potential victims with phishing emails on behalf of his clients.  

The illicit scheme came to the attention of US authorities after Toronto-based cybersecurity watchdog group Citizen Lab published research in June 2020 on a global phishing operation that they had been probing since 2017.

A federal criminal investigation subsequently uncovered the existence of a massive underground hacker-for-hire industry. 

Court documents describing how the industry worked explained that hackers in India were hired by individuals in Europe, Israel and the US. Those individuals were engaged by clients, including law firms and large companies, to obtain information such as corporate intelligence fraudulently. 

Azari’s lawyer, Barry S. Zone, said that the US government was aware of the identities of many of Azari’s clients, one of whom was an executive for the now-defunct German payment processor and financial services provider, Wirecard AG.

Azari’s sentencing is scheduled for July 21.

Related to This Story

What’s Hot on Infosecurity Magazine?

1
News

New PrintNightmare Patch Can Be Bypassed, Say Researchers

2
News

Cybercrime Costs Organizations Nearly $1.79 Million Per Minute

3
News

CTOs Keeping Quiet on Breaches to Avoid Cyber Blame Game

4
News

Over 170 Scam Cryptomining Apps Charge for Non-Existent Services

5
News

Most Insider Data Breaches Aren't Malicious

6
News

Kremlin Hackers Reportedly Breached Republican National Committee

1
Webinar

Why APIs will be the No:1 Enterprise Attack Vector in 2022

2
News

Cyber Skills Gap Linked to Breaches

3
News

Smile Brands Breach Impacts 2.5 Million Individuals

4
Opinion

Why No-Code Automation is the Future of SecOps

5
News

Private Investigator Admits Role in Hedge Fund Hack

6
News Feature

BT and Toshiba Launch Groundbreaking Quantum Communication Service

1
Webinar

Overcoming 'Shadow IT' Need and Risk

2
Webinar

How to Rethink End-User Protection and Eliminate Phishing and Ransomware

3
Webinar

Machine ID Management and Digital Transformation: Building a Secure Future

4
Webinar

New Strategies for Managing Machine Identities

5
Webinar

Third-Party Vulnerabilities: Demystifying the Unknown

6
Webinar

Defining the Zero Trust and SASE Relationship

1
Digital Edition

Infosecurity Magazine, Digital Edition, Q1, 2022, Volume 19, Issue 1

2
Webinar

Hackers Are Striking Gold with Your Employees' PII

3
Podcast

IntoSecurity Chats, Episode 8: Brian Honan, brought to you by HP

4
News Feature

As Nation-State and Cybercrime Threats Conflate, Should CISOs Be Worried?

5
Editorial

Editorial: Only the Good Die Young (Q1 2022 Issue)

6
Webinar

The Journey Beyond the Endpoint