Infosecurity Group Websites
Latest
News

Ransomware Bill Passes House

A bill designed to increase visibility of foreign ransomware attackers has passed in the US House of Representatives.

The Reporting Attacks from Nations Selected for Oversight and Monitoring Web Attacks and Ransomware from Enemies Act (also known as the RANSOMWARE Act) will make it easier for the US to respond to ransomware attacks from foreign adversaries according to its author, Republican Florida Representative Gus Bilirakis.

The proposed legislation would amend the 2006 US Safe Web Act by mandating reporting of cross-border complaints relating to ransomware and other attacks.

The RANSOMWARE Act focuses on Russia, China, North Korea, and Iran, specifically identifying these countries when referring to alleged perpetrators of ransomware attacks. It targets individuals, governments, or other organizations in those countries accused of committing ransomware attacks against the US.

Under the law, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) would send a report to the House Committee on Energy and Commerce and the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation every two years. The report would outline cross-border complains received by the FTC, broken down by the alleged perpetrator.

The report would include the number of complaints involving ransomware, and a list of those that the FTC had acted upon or not acted upon.

In the bill, Bilirakis calls for the FTC to identify foreign agencies with which it has cooperated, and the results that it achieved. It would also identify any litigation that it had bought in foreign courts, noting the outcome.

“We have seen an increase in cyber crimes against Americans,” Bilirakis said, announcing the bill. “These incidents underscore the importance of fortifying and modernizing our critical infrastructure to prevent and respond to cyber-attacks.”

Bilirakis introduced the legislation, H. R. 4551, in July 2021. It must now pass through the Senate before reaching the president’s desk.

Related to This Story

What’s Hot on Infosecurity Magazine?

1
News

New PrintNightmare Patch Can Be Bypassed, Say Researchers

2
News

Cybercrime Costs Organizations Nearly $1.79 Million Per Minute

3
News

CTOs Keeping Quiet on Breaches to Avoid Cyber Blame Game

4
News

Over 170 Scam Cryptomining Apps Charge for Non-Existent Services

5
News

Most Insider Data Breaches Aren't Malicious

6
News

Kremlin Hackers Reportedly Breached Republican National Committee

1
News

Ransomware Bill Passes House

2
News

Congress Warns of US Court Records System Breach

3
News

FCC Warns of Rising Robotext Scams

4
Webinar

Combating Digital Threats in the Modern Workplace

5
News

Euro Police Bust €3m Internet Fraud Gang

6
News

RaaS Groups Forced to Change Tack as Payments Decline

1
Webinar

Overcoming 'Shadow IT' Need and Risk

2
Webinar

How to Rethink End-User Protection and Eliminate Phishing and Ransomware

3
Webinar

Machine ID Management and Digital Transformation: Building a Secure Future

4
Webinar

New Strategies for Managing Machine Identities

5
Webinar

Third-Party Vulnerabilities: Demystifying the Unknown

6
Webinar

Defining the Zero Trust and SASE Relationship

1
Digital Edition

Infosecurity Magazine, Digital Edition, Q1, 2022, Volume 19, Issue 1

2
Webinar

Hackers Are Striking Gold with Your Employees' PII

3
Podcast

IntoSecurity Chats, Episode 8: Brian Honan, brought to you by HP

4
News Feature

As Nation-State and Cybercrime Threats Conflate, Should CISOs Be Worried?

5
Editorial

Editorial: Only the Good Die Young (Q1 2022 Issue)

6
Webinar

The Journey Beyond the Endpoint