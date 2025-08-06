Ransomware Actors Expand Tactics Beyond Encryption and Exfiltration

Ransomware actors have significantly expanded their tactics beyond data encryption and exfiltration, according to a new Barracuda report.

Other activities most frequently undertaken by ransomware groups during incidents in the past 12 months include:

Wiping backups and/or deleting shadow copies of files (37%)

Installing additional malware/payloads (29%)

Infecting multiple endpoints such as computers or servers (26%)

Threatening partners, shareholders or customers (22%)

Threatening to alert the authorities and/or the press (21%)

Threatening staff (16%)

Only a quarter (24%) of ransomware incident involved the encryption of data.

Data was stolen and either leaked or retained in 54% of cases analyzed.

These multidimensional tactics appear largely designed to exert more pressure on victims to pay, both by making it harder for them to restore their data without paying and increasing the potential consequences of not giving into attacker demands.

The findings follow a report by Semperis published in July which found that executives were physically threatened in 40% of ransomware incidents, while attackers threatened to file regulatory complaints against victim organizations in 47% of cases.

Impacts of Ransomware Attacks Growing

Partly due to the range of activities performed by attackers, the report found that ransomware victims multifaceted operational and commercial repercussions.

The top impact cited by respondents was damage to their brand and reputation (41%), followed by downtime (38%), recovery costs (36%) and losing sensitive data (34%).