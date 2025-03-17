Researchers Confirm BlackLock as Eldorado Rebrand

According to DarkAtlas, BlackLock executed 48 attacks in the first two months of the year. The attacks affected multiple sectors, with construction and real estate firms the most impacted.

After facing increased scrutiny from law enforcement and security experts, Eldorado resurfaced under the BlackLock name, adopting enhanced capabilities while continuing its ransomware-as-a-service (RaaS) operations.

Cybersecurity researchers have uncovered a direct link between BlackLock and the notorious ransomware group Eldorado , and confirmed that BlackLock is a rebranded version of the earlier threat actor.

How BlackLock Operates

Unlike other ransomware groups that follow predictable attack patterns, BlackLock operates with a high degree of flexibility, making it difficult to anticipate and counter its tactics.

The ransomware encrypts files, renaming them with randomized extensions before delivering a ransom note titled “HOW_RETURN_YOUR_DATA.TXT.”

The group uses fast encryption speeds to maximize disruption, targeting attacks on industries with high-value assets. BlackLock has also been found using ransomware and destructive wipers against government agencies.

The group has been identified on encrypted messaging platforms, which it uses to coordinate activities.

Rebranding Ransomware

BlackLock retains Eldorado’s technical foundation, including its use of Golang for cross-platform attacks and its sophisticated encryption techniques, such as ChaCha20 and RSA-OAEP. However, it has improved upon previous methods with faster encryption speeds and more targeted attack strategies.

This pattern follows similar transitions seen in past ransomware groups, such as BabLock (Babuk) BlackMatter (Revil).

Read more on ransomware rebranding and its impact on cybersecurity: New Ransomware Groups Emerge Despite Crackdowns

“BlackLock has emerged as one of the most notorious ransomware groups in 2025, gaining widespread infamy for publicly listing numerous high-profile victims on their leak site,” DarkAtlas explained.

“Their rapid rise and sophisticated attack methods have positioned them as a major threat in the cybersecurity landscape, underscoring the urgent need for enhanced defensive strategies and proactive threat mitigation.”