Russia Blocks VPN Services in Information Crackdown

In a new move to restrict access to information, the Russian government has requested the removal of several virtual private access (VPN) products as well as the ban of voice over IP (VoIP) services.

The London-based independent Russian media outlet MediaZona reported on July 4 that Apple removed 25 VPN apps from its App Store following a request from Roskomnadzor, the Russian communications regulator.

These apps, which include ProtonVPN, Red Shield VPN, NordVPN and Le VPN, “contain content illegal in Russia,” the watchdog claimed.

They have also been included in the "Unified register" of internet resources prohibited for public distribution in Russia.

“This follows previous removals of VPN apps in 2022 and 2023,” noted the UK’s Ministry of Defence (MoD) in a July 6 defense intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine.

In March 2024, Roskomnadzor “gained the power to block access to VPN services without reference to a court,” MoD added.